Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $311,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,005,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,500,000 after purchasing an additional 877,406 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,003,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 844,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 292,829 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1563 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

