Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $237,000 in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 53,593 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,763,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,351,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $898.69 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

