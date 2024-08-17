Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 221,127 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 505,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

