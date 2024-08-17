Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $278.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.19. The company has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

