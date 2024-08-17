Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $353,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

