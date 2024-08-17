Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $256,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 36,188 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after buying an additional 54,588 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $172.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.