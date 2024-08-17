Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 197.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,148. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

