Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $60.24. 8,227,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,684. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

