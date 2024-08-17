Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 12,703 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 63,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 213,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $77.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.