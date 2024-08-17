Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires 8,145 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 2,425,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,643. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.