Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Update

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Silk Road Medical Trading Up 0.0 %
SILK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. 677,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.63.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.74 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.
