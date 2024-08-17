Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 76,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,039. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

