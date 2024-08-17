Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Drops By 19.1%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

Xinyuan Real Estate stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 6,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,289. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

