Short Interest in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Grows By 21.8%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

VNET Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $262.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

