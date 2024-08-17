Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Decreases By 31.9%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Via Renewables Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VIASP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. 1,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

