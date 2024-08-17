Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Decreases By 31.9%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Via Renewables Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of VIASP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. 1,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $24.35.
About Via Renewables
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.