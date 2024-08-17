Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Decreases By 28.2%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,099,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 119,960 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 56,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,874,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.87. 49,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,133. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average is $68.21.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1759 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

