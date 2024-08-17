Short Interest in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rises By 32.9%

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Trimble alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,164,000 after buying an additional 273,863 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,787,000 after buying an additional 5,796,030 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,134,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,338,000 after buying an additional 188,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,387.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,176,000 after buying an additional 3,589,249 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. 840,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.