Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expands By 30.4%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. 77,236,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,191. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($16.64) by $10.88. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -34.73 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

