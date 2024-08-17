Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Grows By 38.8%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THTX. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,825 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 710,551 shares during the period.
Shares of THTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.43.
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.
