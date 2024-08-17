Short Interest in Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI) Declines By 28.6%

Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Themes Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:AUMI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. Themes Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20.
About Themes Gold Miners ETF
