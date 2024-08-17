Short Interest in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Drops By 19.5%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 901,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 612,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE TK traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 548,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,868. Teekay has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $727.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.14 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Teekay by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 885.2% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Teekay by 90.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

