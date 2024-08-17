Short Interest in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Grows By 27.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $628.80. 8,061,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,915. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $768.19 and a 200-day moving average of $838.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

