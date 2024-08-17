Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Rises By 23.3%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 659,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.9 days.

Stelco Stock Performance

STZHF traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. Stelco has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers.

