Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Rises By 23.3%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 659,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.9 days.
Stelco Stock Performance
STZHF traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. Stelco has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $55.00.
Stelco Company Profile
