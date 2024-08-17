Short Interest in Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC) Rises By 24.1%

Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 227,700 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SPEC remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. Spectaire has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11).

Spectaire Holdings Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, an integrated hardware, software, and data platform for logistics and supply chain players that uses mass spectrometry to directly measure their emissions.

