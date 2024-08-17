Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Decreases By 33.1%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
