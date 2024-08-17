Short Interest in Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG) Grows By 20.4%

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SOWG stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. 436,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,605. Sow Good has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $155.98 million, a PE ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60.

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Sow Good had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sow Good will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sow Good during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sow Good in the second quarter worth $33,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sow Good in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sow Good during the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sow Good during the 2nd quarter worth $1,789,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOWG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sow Good from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

