Short Interest in Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG) Grows By 20.4%

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Sow Good Stock Performance
Shares of SOWG stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. 436,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,605. Sow Good has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $155.98 million, a PE ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60.
Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Sow Good had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sow Good will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOWG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sow Good from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOWG
Sow Good Company Profile
Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sow Good
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.