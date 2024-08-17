Short Interest in SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT) Expands By 21.7%

SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 272,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SolarMax Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMXT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. 157,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,274. SolarMax Technology has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $15.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92.
SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.
About SolarMax Technology
SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.
