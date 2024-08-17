Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Decreases By 28.7%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Singapore Exchange stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. 15,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

