Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Decreases By 28.7%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days.
Singapore Exchange Stock Performance
Singapore Exchange stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. 15,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.
About Singapore Exchange
