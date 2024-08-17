Short Interest in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Declines By 18.9%

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PDEX stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.37. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
