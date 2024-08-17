Short Interest in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Decreases By 20.4%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 436,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PDS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $999.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $429.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.13 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PDS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PDS

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.