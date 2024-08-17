Short Interest in Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Expands By 25.0%

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pinnacle Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PBNK remained flat at $18.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. Pinnacle Bank has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Get Pinnacle Bank alerts:

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

Pinnacle Bank Company Profile

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.