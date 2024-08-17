Short Interest in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Declines By 22.6%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,452,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $25.54. 1,171,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,927. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

