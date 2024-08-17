Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Increases By 23.0%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,167,200 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 1,761,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,612.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

MTLHF stock remained flat at $5.89 during midday trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

