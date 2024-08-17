Short Interest in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Increases By 11.0%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 549,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

LBPH traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.67. 272,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,529. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Insider Transactions at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $578,844.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $622,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after buying an additional 1,380,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after buying an additional 591,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after buying an additional 937,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

