Short Interest in IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Expands By 24.9%

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,973,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 1,579,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
IDP Education Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IDPUF remained flat at $8.34 during trading hours on Friday. IDP Education has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.
About IDP Education
