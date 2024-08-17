Short Interest in IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Expands By 24.9%

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,973,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 1,579,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

IDP Education Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IDPUF remained flat at $8.34 during trading hours on Friday. IDP Education has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

About IDP Education

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

