Short Interest in Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Rises By 31.0%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTIBP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 15,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,681. Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

