Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Drops By 36.8%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CWGL remained flat at $6.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.53. Crimson Wine Group has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

