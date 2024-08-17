Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Drops By 36.8%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CWGL remained flat at $6.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.53. Crimson Wine Group has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $6.55.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile
