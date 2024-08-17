Short Interest in Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Drops By 28.7%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of Covalon Technologies stock remained flat at $1.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of -0.29. Covalon Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

