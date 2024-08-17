Short Interest in Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Declines By 19.5%

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,114,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 3,870,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Country Garden Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTRGF remained flat at C$0.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70. Country Garden Services has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$1.40.
About Country Garden Services
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Country Garden Services
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.