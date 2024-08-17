Short Interest in Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Declines By 19.5%

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,114,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 3,870,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Country Garden Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRGF remained flat at C$0.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70. Country Garden Services has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$1.40.

About Country Garden Services

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services Business.

