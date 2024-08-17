Short Interest in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Decreases By 14.0%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,200 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 688,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of ELP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 117,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.02.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

