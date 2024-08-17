Short Interest in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Declines By 14.0%

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BNRE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.51. 3,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Brookfield Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 55,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

