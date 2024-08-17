Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Expands By 17.3%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 603,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on bioAffinity Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %
bioAffinity Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,957. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.34% and a negative net margin of 171.43%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
