Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Expands By 17.3%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 603,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on bioAffinity Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIAF Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bioAffinity Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,957. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.34% and a negative net margin of 171.43%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

