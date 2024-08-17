Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Declines By 28.1%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Stock Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ BENFW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 52,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
About Beneficient
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beneficient
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.