Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Declines By 28.1%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ BENFW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 52,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

