Short Interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Decreases By 16.2%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bandwidth

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,003.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,852.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,852.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,405 shares of company stock worth $609,112. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,113,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,598 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Price Performance

NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.30. 156,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $440.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.