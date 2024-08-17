Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Drops By 21.2%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $24.32.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

