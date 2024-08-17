Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Expands By 22.5%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR remained flat at $11.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.00. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants makes up 2.3% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CM Management LLC owned about 5.55% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

