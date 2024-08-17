Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Decreases By 32.1%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 270,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 103.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AOUT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,907. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

