Short Interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Declines By 18.8%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Allakos Stock Performance

ALLK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 257,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.88. Allakos has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $87,934.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Allakos in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Allakos by 1,041.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 205,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 187,640 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

