Short Interest in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Decreases By 18.6%

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AHG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 8,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,422. Akso Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

