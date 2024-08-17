Short Interest in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Rises By 23.1%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 769,800 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 1.89% of Airship AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AISP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Airship AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Airship AI in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Airship AI Stock Up 24.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AISP traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. 3,495,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,525. Airship AI has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Airship AI will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Airship AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.